Talented Nigerian multi-instrumentalist, musician and composer, Bez Idakula and his wife Bolatito have welcomed a baby girl.

Tito as she is fondly called shared the good news on social media carrying her newly born while also penning the caption below:

SHE IS HERE!

Say hello to SEVEN MOSIMISOLUWA BEZ-IDAKULA. JULY 13th 2020.





God is Faithful. COMPLETES what he Starts. 💛💛

Thank you for all the love, prayers, gifts and good vibes!! We appreciate it all!!!

The father of 3 popularly known as Bez, is an “alternative soul” singer. The lovebirds have two kids, a boy and girl before their baby girl arrived.