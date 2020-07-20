Benue State House of Assembly Speaker, Mr Titus Uba has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Chief press secretary to the Speaker, Lubiem Tiav said samples from Mr Uba and four Assembly members were taken by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Tiav further disclosed that modalities have been put in place to get all Assembly members and staff tested to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

He asked all who might have come in contact with the speaker within the last week to submit themselves for tests.



