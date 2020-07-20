By Jennifer Okundia

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate Rebecca ‘Nengi’ Hampson has emerged ‘Head of House’ after having a tie with fellow housemate Neo.

The 22 year old Bayelsa native of Nembe/Brass LGA in the state is definitely having a good start. She picked Wathoni as her deputy.

Both Wathoni and the former beauty queen are now in a separate lodge for head of house, as reward for winning the game.





Roles are currently being shared among everyone in the house.

Hampson is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication studies, from the University of Portharcourt. She has crowns from the Queen of Trust 2013, and the Miss Peace Bayelsa 2014.

The businesswoman was also a top 5 finalist for the Prestigious Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2017.