Big Brother Naija 2020 (BBNaija) housemate, Victoria “Vee” Adeyele, has revealed why she didn’t attend a university.

Vee said she ditched university education because she chose music.

Vee, 23, who grew up in London made this known during a conversation with housemates.

Vee, however, noted that her parent supported her decision and are proud of her.





Her words ;

“I told my parents I don’t want to go to university. I said I will not attend a University, but I will have a career in music.

“I didn’t want to spend as much as 9000 euros and not like what I studied. It was a difficult decision because I am the firstborn.”

“Till date, it is still surprising that my parents are so proud of me, sometimes I’m shocked at their support.”