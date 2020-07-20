By Taiwo Okanlawon

Voting has ended in the ongoing primary of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo State, while sorting and counting of votes have started immediately.

All governorship aspirants that showed up have left the voting center, leaving behind Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.





Sorting of ballot papers has now started at exactly 9pm.

Three local governments have been counted so far with Akeredolu leading.

Details later…