The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved August 21 for tertiary institutions to commence first and second choice admission for the 2020/2021 session.

This was announced in the 2020 admission guidelines signed by JAMB’s Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, on Sunday

The board, however, warned institutions not to bypass the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS), through which admissions must be conducted.

“The 1st and 2nd Choices Admission-Exercise be conducted for all institutions from 21st August 2020 to a later date that would be determined by the Federal Ministry of Education and communicated to all the institutions.





“All applications for admissions to First Degree, National Diploma, National Innovation Diploma, and the Nigeria Certificate in Education into Full Time, Distance Learning, Part-Time, Outreach, Sandwich, etc, must be processed ONLY through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB),” the statement read in part.

Last month, JAMB approved 160 and above as 2020 national minimum cut-off marks for admission into public universities.

The board also approved 140 as a minimum UTME score for admission into private universities.