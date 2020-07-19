By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Late Ibidunni Ighodalo would have clocked 40 years of age on Sunday, July 19 and here is what she wanted to celebrate the birthday.

On June 14, 2020, she died of cardiac arrest in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The deceased confided to her close friend, TY Bello, that for her 40th birthday she would like to help 40 families having infertility issues.





Ibidunni ran the Ibidun Ighodalo Foundation which helps couples have children through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

To mark her posthumous birthday, TY Bello shared a video the late beauty queen recorded for single women.

In the video, Ibidunni cautioned ladies who seek her prayers and yet put ”padlock” on their social media accounts. She advised that with an open heart and profile, good men would come knocking.

Watch the video below