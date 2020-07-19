Former BBNaija housemate and model, Ike Onyema became the toast of many as he clocked a new age today.

While many wished him on social media, some sent him a gift to mark his day.

He shared a video of boxes of money he received as a birthday gift, via his Insta story.

He also shared a video of the new car given to him.





He wrote: “Happy Birthday.

“Able God Shower Your blessings, a new E63 my bday been so lit. Thank you @unique.motors so happy to be part of the family.”

Ike also expressed his appreciation to God for life, growth, family, and love.

He wrote,

“Grateful for life, Thankful for growth, family, love, and life. This year we do things differently but still, stick to the goal which is success. I’m coming for it all ”