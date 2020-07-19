According to preliminary reports, the suspect, a 30-year-old man was arrested near the hospital an hour after attacking the cleaner.

Police have locked down the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, United Kingdom after a yet-to-be-identified man stabbed a male cleaner with a knife.

The attempted murder occurred around 8:30 a.m. (local time) on Sunday.

A police spokesman stated that “the hospital site was quickly secured while officers have been working with security staff to confirm that nobody else has been injured, and that staff and patients are safe”.





“Following immediate police searches and inquiries a 30-year-old man was arrested in nearby Wilson Avenue at 9:40 am on suspicion of attempted murder, and is currently in custody for interview and further inquiries”.

So far, the authorities do not consider the incident to be a terrorist attack.

There is also no information about other possible perpetrators.