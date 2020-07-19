By Agency Reporter

The corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resumed Sunday at the Jerusalem District Court.

The second hearing of the trial is focusing on an additional time given to his lawyers to study the investigation material.

Netanyahu and other defendants in the case were not obliged to attend the session.





In the hearing, Netanyahu’s lawyer Yossi Segev asked for a postponement of the trial due to the coronavirus.

“We cannot investigate witnesses when the witness is wearing a mask,” he told the judges.

During the discussion, the judges are expected to determine the timetable for the hearings in the trial.

Netanyahu’s trial over bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three different cases began on May 24.

Israel’s longest-serving leader is facing growing public anger over his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

On Saturday, rallies were held outside the official Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and major road junctions across the country.

The police in a statement said at least 28 protestors were arrested in clashes with the police during the demonstrations.