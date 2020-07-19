Nigerian Singer, Timi Dakolo’s daughters, Hallel and Zoe, recently got featured on an international magazine called Vanity fair.

They featured in the July/August edition of the magazine.

Timi’s wife, Busola Dakolo, took to her Instagram page to announce the good news.





Busola noted that she feels joy as a mother, a professional, and an African woman evolving in her own and having the freedom of her own voice.

The proud mother wrote on Instagram ;

“Hallel and Zoe are super excited. They said “mummy we need to celebrate this”. Alexander has already given a long speech congratulating his sisters. Next on the list is “mummy, we need a copy each, we need to hold it in our hands.

“My people in the UK please help a mother get a copy of Vanity Fair July/August edition.”

Vanity Fair is a monthly magazine of popular culture, fashion, and current affairs published by Condé Nast in the United States.