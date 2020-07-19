By Jennifer Okundia

The 2020 Season 5 Big Brother Naija show kick-started tonight, July 19, 2020, with 20 housemates selected into the house.

With Show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returning to hosting duties on BBN with the theme #BBNaijalockdown, there’s so much that awaits each individual from the launching of the show to the remaining 71 days ahead.

Following the social distancing and COVID-19 rules, the house was disinfected and contestants passed through disinfection tunnels to meet with Ebuka as they introduced themselves to viewers.





MEET SOME OF THE HOUSEMATES BELOW:

Nengi who is an entrepreneur from Bayelsa State says she’s more than just a pretty face.

Ozor, 27, wants to play pranks on his fellow housemates. He is so cute, he’s a lady’s man already.

Eric Akhigbe (24) is a final year student at the University of Lagos and hails from Edo State. The bodybuilder is a confident hunk who takes pride in his 1.95m height. He describes himself as a fun, competitive sports and fitness enthusiast who enjoys winning.

Erica, 26, is bringing fun and hopes to win the show.

Dorathy says people should never let anyone know their weakness. She’s 24 years old.

Kiddwaaya, 27 says he’s arrogant and confident and can swith personalities depending on the situation he finds himself though.

Energetic and lively Lucy, 30, stated that life is for the living. Watch out for this one.

Prince is a fitness enthusiast, conspiracy theorist and loves to have fun while also dressing up really good, so watch out for him. He is 24.

Tolanibaj, 27, is a media enthusiast who might be getting some hosting deals if she plays her cards right.

Vee, 23, likes to sing and so Ebuka asked her to sing her name. She also revealed that people should live everyday as if it were their last.

Brighto disclosed in his interview with Ebuka that he likes getting on people’s nerves and that life is too short. He is 29.

Lilo says she doesn’t like anyone in her business. The 23 yea old, getting into BBNaija means everyone is already in your business, so hopefully she changes her mind. She also likes to be in charge.

Trickytee is the comedian in the house. The 35 year old is already making everyone laugh and he says everyone should live life like it is their last day.

Drama queen is Wathoni, 29, set to bring some vibes into the house and says you are unstoppable

Tochi, 28 is ready to vibe with the ladies as he came through with his Igbo outfit, representing Eastern Nigeria. He will be working and playing hard.

Praise, 28, says never stop striving for the best. He is ready for a three way relationship. Is that an entanglement?

Kaisha, 25, from Sokoto, Northern Nigeria says there’s no dull moment with her although Twitter fans who’ve got no chill are already planning to vote her out.

Other housemates are Neo from Edo state, Ka3na and Laycon the singer.