Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu has stated that he regretted picking Agboola Ajayi as his running mate in the last governorship election.

Akeredolu also described the deputy’s exit from the party as a cleansing for the better performance of the party.

Speaking at Igbekebo, the headquarters of Ese-Odo Local Government Area ahead of the Monday governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governor further said he was happy that Ajayi showed his true colour at this period.

He said despite the criticisms and attacks from various quarters alleging that Ajayi, who recently defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is his cousin, he felt that he had made a choice but a wrong choice.





Akeredolu thanked members and leaders of the party in Ese-Odo for standing firm and not leaving the APC with Ajayi, adding that it showed that his decision was not acceptable to the people.

The governor urged the party delegates to vote for him in the next Monday primary election of the party, noting that he was prepared to do more for the people of the state.

He said his administration has done a lot in the local government, assuring that more development will come to the town if reelected.