This season’s theme tagged ‘Lockdown’ is already off to a rousing start.
A look inside the BBNaija season 5 house reveals a vibrant display of colours and increased attention to creative detail in the design aesthetic.
The redesigned house features improved lounge, bedrooms, kitchen, garden and dining areas.
A significant improvement to the house is a separate lounge area for the Head of House (HoH).
The swanky new HoH area includes a private lounge and bedroom that sits on an upper level above the common areas.
Previous seasons of BBNaija only had a separate bedroom and bathroom for the HoH.
The new living area for Head of House goes a step further in reinforcing the power and importance of the title.
Also new to the house is a beauty and grooming studio and a redesigned arena for the famous Friday night games.
See photos below
What do you think?