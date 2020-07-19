This season’s theme tagged ‘Lockdown’ is already off to a rousing start.

A look inside the BBNaija season 5 house reveals a vibrant display of colours and increased attention to creative detail in the design aesthetic.

The redesigned house features improved lounge, bedrooms, kitchen, garden and dining areas.

A significant improvement to the house is a separate lounge area for the Head of House (HoH).





The swanky new HoH area includes a private lounge and bedroom that sits on an upper level above the common areas.

Previous seasons of BBNaija only had a separate bedroom and bathroom for the HoH.

The new living area for Head of House goes a step further in reinforcing the power and importance of the title.

Also new to the house is a beauty and grooming studio and a redesigned arena for the famous Friday night games.

See photos below