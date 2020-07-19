By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole has broken his silence and vowed that the defeat of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki at the poll will be authenticated on September 19.

Oshiomhole, since he was removed as national chairman has been very quiet.

But he took to his twitter on Sunday to declare war on Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





Oshiomhole stated that he had only one mission, which is to dethrone Obaseki and bring Edo back to the parts of Sustainable Development.

“I have only one mission and I know it is our common mission to bring Edo back to the parts of Sustainable Development,” he tweeted.

He said one with God is majority and that “keeping calm is not always an act of cowardice.”

Oshiomhole added that Obaseki had been busy all this while selling propaganda while the APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu was selling his agenda, adding that the future of Edo must be salvaged now.

“While Pastor Ize Iyamu is busy selling his Simple Agenda, letting people know his plans for Edo State, Obaseki is busy selling propaganda because he has no Agenda to sell, he never had any at any time. The Future Is Now.,” he said.

Oshiomhole lamented that Obaseki destroying his opponent’s campaign posters was already a sign of accepting defeat before the election.

In his words: “Destroying your opponent’s campaign posters is a sign of accepting defeat already even before the election. The defeat of the PDP candidate, Obaseki in Edo State will be authenticated come September 19th.”