By Paul Iyoghojie

Concerned residents of Moloney, Obalende and motorists operating at the Obalende Motor Park in Lagos have appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to order the evacuation of a corpse floating in the canal nearby.

The residents feared that if officials of ministry of the environment delayed further to evacuate the corpse, it could burst and pollute the water.

Eye witnesses informed PM NEWS that a suspected mentally deranged man fell and died inside the Obalende Canal opposite the P&T Roundabout, Moloney on Friday 17 July.





The incident, sources said, occurred at about 11pm on Friday night when the sick man, suddenly started struggling for breath and in the process fell inside the canal and died.

The body has since floated underneath the bridge that links the P&T and Obalende motor parks without the responsible ministry officials coming to evacuate it.

Following the incident, the residents decided to call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to come to their aid and direct the authority concerned to, as a matter of urgency, evacuate the corpse from the canal.

A resident of Obalende, who identified himself as Solomon Odiase appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to direct the officials concerned to quickly evacuate the corpse and save them from possible epidemic.

“We have been calling the two emergency numbers 112 and 767 since the incident occurred on Friday night, but the officials failed to respond.

“We are now appealing to the Authority concerned to as a matter of urgency evacuate the corpse from the Obalende Canal to avoid health challenges in the area as Lagosians are still struggling with the coronavirus crisis”, Odiase said.