Kate Henshaw Nollywood actress and an ebony black beauty is 49 today.

In special poses captured by Busola Dakolo, posted on Instagram to mark her birthday, she seems to have rolled back the clock.

She looks so cute and belies her new age.

“Your unfailing love for me and your favour over me is palpable”, she wrote in appreciation of God.





“I am grateful to Almighty God for adding another year to me. 🙏

“Not that I am perfect but you perfect all that concerns me…..

Spotted it?? Lol.

Kate Henshaw was born in Cross River State in 1971, the oldest of her parents four children.

After completing her primary and secondary education in Lagos and Calabar, she spent one year at the University of Calabar reading remedial studies.

She then studied Medical Microbiology at the School of Medical Lab Science at Lagos University Teaching Hospital in Lagos.

Prior to becoming an actress, she worked as a model, featuring in various commercials including a print and television advert for Shield deodorant.

She began acting in 1993, after she auditioned for the lead role in the movie ‘When the Sun Sets’

Since then she has starred in over 45 Nollywood movies.

In 2008 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film Stronger than Pain.

She is now “The Face of Onga” and a judge on Nigeria’s Got Talent.

She has a daughter, Gabrielle with her spouse Rod Nuttal. She married Nuttal in 2000.

P.M.News wishes the diva a Happy Birthday.