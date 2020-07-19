By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Contestants, fans and followers of the Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, are anticipating the start of Season 5 edition.

According to reports on DSTV website, the show will premiere today, July 19 with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the host.

Big Brother Naija is a reality show in which contestants live in an isolated house, competing for a large cash prize at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted by viewers.





Each week contestants have to show viewers why they should remain in the house.

See some Twitter reactions

The long awaited show is here today 😜😜#BBNaija is going to trend number 1 worldwide and I can't wait to see the new contestants 😋😋 — Tochi love ❤💙 (@TochiiLove) July 19, 2020

Big Brother Naija will soon start, God is about elevating and changing some peoples story😊.

Success to all New housemates.

I am a fan❤#BBNaija — UNCLE MAAZI👑 (@UncleMaazi) July 19, 2020

Big Brother Naija is starting tonight and I can't wait. Hope you guys won't mind my #BBNaija tweets. I'm a huge fan of the show. — Theresa Tekenah (@TheresaTekenah) July 19, 2020