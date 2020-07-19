By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Popular Nollywood actress, Rechael Okonkwo has cried out after losing her mother to the cold hands of death, saying her world is shattered and her life crumbled.

The versatile actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday to announce the death of her mother, as friends and well-wishers sympathised with her.

In her first post, Rechael said “My life will never remain the same.”





In her second post, she lamented: “My world is shattered, my life is crumbled; RIP mama NKOLI. Where do I start from?”

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike commiserated with Rechael, saying, “Oh no! Please stay strong sweetie. May her soul RIP.”

Another actress, Eve Esin simply said: “Pls stay strong. The Lord is your strength Raaaa.”

Also, Linda Osifo said, “OH my God!! I’m so sorry!! Please stay strong!”

Actress Chioma Akpota mourned, saying ” No! How?”

Actor Frederick Leonard sympathised with Rechael. “So Sorry dear. Pls Accept my sympathy,” he said.

Actor Ken Eric also mourned with Rechael. He said “Peace, perfect peace. May God hold you all in His hands. It is well.”

Rechael Okonkwo, born on 26 May, 1987, joined Nollywood in 2007 playing very minor roles. In 2008, she played a Supporting role to Ini Edo and Van Vicker in ‘Royal War 2,’ also in 2010 alongside Patience Ozokwor and John Okafor in ‘Open and Close 1&2.’

Her first major role and consequently her breakthrough movie came in 2014, where she played the lead character in “Nkoli Nwa Nsukka” as Nkoli.