As part of the efforts to ensure safety through road infrastructure and maintenance, the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Transportation has embarked on the 2020 road marking, kerbs and median painting programme on some major roads across the State.

The programme, according to the State Government is aimed at improving on the State road infrastructure to ensure safety and free vehicular movements, thereby reducing traffic gridlocks to the barest minimum.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde who disclosed this while responding to questions from news men at the weekend, hinted that one of the mandates of the Ministry is the provision of road furniture and maintenance of the existing ones to ensure safety and bring improvement to traffic flow across the State.

According to him, the road marking and kerbs painting project when completed, would help to reduce road accidents, while adding that, the marks will clearly indicate the number of lanes provided on each road, highlight turning points, edge lines, cross walk, kerbs and pavements among others.





He added that warning signals and directional information provided would be of great help to motorists to obey traffic laws while driving.

While warning motorists to drive carefully and reduce their speed when approaching locations where painters are working, Oladeinde explained further that the on- going road marking and Kerbs painting project started from Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja Allen/Opebi road and Wempco Road with the use of retro-reflective paints to illuminate the road furniture especially at night.

Other areas to be covered according to him include; Ahmadu Bello Way, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Adeola Odeku, (Victoria Island) Broad Street, (Marina), Admiralty Road, (Lekki), Alhaji Masha Street in Surulere, Yaba and Ilupeju.

Others are; Ekoro-Ajasa-Command Road, Ibeshe Road, Igbo -Elerin Road, LASU-Iba road, Ojo Local Government Area among other roads.