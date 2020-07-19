Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah underwent “successful” surgery Sunday morning, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said on Sunday.

Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti minister of Amiri Diwan confirmed this in a statement.

The Kuwaiti emir was admitted to hospital Saturday for what was called a medical checkup.

Kuwait has yet to elaborate on what ailment required the Emir to seek a previously unannounced medical treatment.





The Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who is 83, has temporarily stepped in to carry out the duties of the Emir, KUNA said.