Nigeria has 18 registered political parties, as at February 2020, registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

They are:

1.Accord Party

2. Action Alliance





3. Action Democratic Congress

4.African Action Congress.

5.African Democratic Congress.

6. All Progressives Congress

7.All Progressives Grand Alliance

8. Allied Peoples Movement

9. Boot Party

10. Labour Party

11. New Nigeria Peoples Party

12. National Rescue Movement

13. Peoples Democratic Party

14. Peoples Redemption Party

15. Social Democratic Party

16. Young Progressives Party

17. Zenith Labour Party.

18. Action Peoples Party*( In court)

The symbols of the parties:





According to the Nigerian Constitution, the Independent National Electoral Commission has the power to register or de-register a political party.

A registered party can be deregistered on the following grounds:

“Breach of any of the requirements for registration as a political party.

“Failure to win at least 25 per cent of the votes cast in one State of the Federation in a Presidential election or 25 per cent of the votes cast in one Local Government Area of a State in a Governorship election.

“Failure to win at least one ward in a Chairmanship election, one seat in the National or State Assembly election or one seat in a Councillorship election.”