By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Ace Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, professionally known as Kaffy is saddened at the sudden death of another dancer, Romeo.

According to her, Romeo’s death marks the fourth time a Nigerian dancer will die in the space of two months.

Kaffy wrote; ”Another one GONE!!!!!! Whyyyyyy????? DANCERS RISE UP ITS HAS TO STOP! We have to be more prayerful there is a wave and this is becoming too much. 4 dancers less than 2 months. Naaaaa this is one too many.





”Romeo, Romeo always humble and ready to work. Never complaining, funny and smiling.

”May your soul REST IN PEACE #dancerpray #Godtakecontrol #pleaseLordweneedyou #dancerspray#prayfordancers