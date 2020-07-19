By Taiwo Okanlawon

The All Progressive Congress, Ondo State has announced a new venue for its Governorship primary election in the state.

According to the party, the indirect primary which was to be held in the 18 council areas of the state will now hold at the international event centre, the Dome in Akure, the state capital.

More than 3000 delegates will be participating in the election.





The aspirants are Governor Akeredolu, Chief Olusola Oke(SAN), former federal legislator, and one-time PDP National Legal Adviser, Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Ambassador Barrister Olusola Iji, former chairman of Alliance for Democrscy (AD), Mr. Jimi Odimayo, Barrister Isaacs Kekemeke, former lawmaker, commissioner, Secretary to Government and ersthwhile party chairman, Barrister Bukola Adetula, Barrister Jumoke Anifowose, former commissioner and Action Congress of Nigeria(ACN) chairman, Olayide Adelami, Dr. Abraham Segun, prominent businessman who gave Akeredolu a tough battle during the 2016 primary, Dr. Nat Adojutelega and Akin Akinsehinwa, who is in the race the third time.

Details later…