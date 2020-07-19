India’a COVID-19 infections have increased to 1,077,618 with 38,902 more cases reported and new deaths of 543 recorded in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday morning.

India’s total COVID-19 deaths now stand at 26,816, according to the ministry.

This is the highest single-day spike in terms of new COVID-19 cases in the country so far.

According to ministry officials, so far 677,423 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.





“The number of active cases in the country right now is 373,379,” reads the information.

Presently the country has entered Unlock 2.0 phase, though restrictions remain in full force inside the COVID-19 Containment Zones. Commercial international flights to and from India are suspended until July 31.

Even as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, human trials of vaccine — COVAXIN developed by “Bharat Biotech” has started at a government-run hospital — PGI Rohtak in northern state of Haryana on Friday.

“Three subjects were enrolled today. All have tolerated the vaccine very well. There were no adverse efforts,” tweeted the state’s Health Minister Anil Vij.