By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi has replied his principal, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, regarding a remark he made on Saturday that the choice of his deputy in 2016 governorship was a mistake.

The governor during ‘meets delegates’ tour at Igbekebo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area stated that he regretted picking Ajayi as his running mate in 2016, describing his exit as a cleansing for the better performance of the party.

However, Ajayi, in a statement sent to P.M. News by his chief press secretary, Babatope Okeowo, disclosed that Akeredolu is frustrated over his inability to remove him illegally through the instrumentality of the House of Assembly using the state fund.





Setting the record state, the deputy governor stated that it was his experience, weight, and political capital brought into the 2016 gubernatorial election that produced Governor Akeredolu after he came a distant third in the 2012 election.

Ajayi added that he has been sidelined for the past three and half years.

“It must be put on record that Akeredolu contested in the 2012 governorship election and came a distant third in the election won by Dr. Olusegun Mimiko of Labour Party,” the statement stated.

“It was the experience, weight and political capital Hon Ajayi brought into the 2016 gubernatorial election that produced the current All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the state.

“The Yoruba proverb that says when the head is rotten, the whole body is destroyed is apt in Ondo State as Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has destroyed the economy of the state and cornered her resources for few cronies and family members.

“If there is any wrong choice, it is Governor Akeredolu who has refused to take all-wise counsel not only from his Deputy but by senior citizens of Ondo State,” the statement added.

The deputy governor also accused Akeredolu of running the state aground through the inflated contract, clannishness, and malfeasance through the N4.3 billion kept in secret account of Zenith Bank and disbursed without legislative approval.