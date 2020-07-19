By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida played host to Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed on Saturday, July 18.

Governor Bala Mohammed visited IBB at his hilltop home in Minna, Niger state.

General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida popularly known as IBB, is a Nigerian general and statesman who served as military President of Nigeria from 1985 until his resignation in 1993.





He also served as the Chief of Army Staff from January 1984 to August 1985.

Babangida is 78 years old.

