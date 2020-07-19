Ghana’s nationwide COVID-19 cases spiked to 27,060 after the country confirmed new infection cases of 488 on Saturday.

According to Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its latest update, 129 patients have been discharged from hospital over the past 24 hours, taking tally of the discharged to 23,044.

The COVID-19 death toll in the West African country stands at 145.

Ghana still keeps its borders closed with strict prevention measures in force to curb the transmission of the coronavirus



