A member of the House of Representatives, Tunji Ajuloopin, has commiserated with former governor of Kwara, Chief Cornelius Adebayo, over the death of his daughter, Diekolola Osa-Avielele.

Ajuloopin, representing Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara, in a condolence message in Omu-Aran on Sunday, urged Adebajo to take heart.

The lawmaker described the death of Diekolola as a monumental and regrettable loss.

He added that such an exit of a promising woman “is devastating’’.





Ajuloopin prayed that the Almighty God would grant the family of the deceased, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Ajuloopin stated that the people of Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara sympathised with their leader, Adebayo in this trying time.

He urged the former governor to be strong.

The lawmaker urged the family of the deceased to take solace in the Almighty God that ‘gives and takes life’ at will.

Diekolola was the second daughter of Chief Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo.

According to family sources, Diekolola died, on Saturday, from childbirth complications about a week after she welcomed her son. The baby is said to be alive and doing well.