By Michael Adeshina

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday night wished the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, who was diagnosed with COVID-19(coronavirus), a speedy recovery.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari described Onyeama as a tireless worker and a strong pillar of his administration.

He commended him for his contributions to efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and boost the country’s economy





President Buhari said: “I wish @GeoffreyOnyeama speedy recovery from Covid-19. Nigeria is eternally grateful for his diligence in attracting international support to defeat the pandemic and boost the economy. He has been a tireless worker and a strong pillar of our administration.”

Onyeama, a member of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, had announced his positive status on Sunday.

The minister who disclosed that he was heading for isolation in a health facility, said he decided to take the COVID-19 test Saturday following a sign of throat irritation.

“I did my fourth COVID-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time, it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best,” Onyeama said.