The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised his critics to consider the consequences of their action before making their moves towards him.

The 78-year-old cleric said this during a sermon on Sunday titled ‘From Lockdown to Lifting Up.’

The cleric drew the ire of some critics recently when he congratulated his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, on her birthday.

Adeboye, in a birthday message to his wife, urged women to be submissive, cook and do their primary duties for their husbands.





He added that it is a terrible thing for a husband to see his wife as the head, adding that the man is the head of the home.

His comment stirred reactions, mostly attacks, from feminists on social media who saw his statement as a way of diminishing the female gender and airing his masculinity.

According to some, Pastor Adeboye should have used his message to celebrate his wife’s achievement rather than talk about submission.

However, Pastor Adeboye, on Sunday, said he was talking to his ‘own children’ and not non-members of his church.

He noted that should he have his way, he will restrict outsiders from having access to his sermons.

He, however, appealed to his critics not to be offended but added that “Before you take off, consider your landing.”

In the sermon broadcast live via the church’s TV, Dove Media, the cleric said,

“As a matter of fact, if there is a way of preaching this sermon just to my own children alone, that is what I would have done. Not because I’m selfish but occasionally there are things you say to your children that would annoy outsiders. And you keep on saying, but I am not talking to you, I am talking to my children. But now, the lockdown has made the door open to everybody.

“Some people see the glory but don’t know the story. Some people see me and say all kinds of things. It’s none of my business, I don’t need to answer you; I just need to keep on riding high with my king. I’m talking to my children, so others should not be angry with me. Before you take off, consider your landing.”