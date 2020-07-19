By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian reality show Big Brother Naija kick starts today July 19th 2020 with regular host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu taking it to yet another level with new housemates.

Here’s a recap of past winners who have participated in the program and have become a household name in mouth of almost everyone who cares.





The very first edition of the show held in Nigeria was known as Big Brother Nigeria in 2006 with housemates like Gideon Okeke and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. It was won by 38 year old Katung Aduwak who hails from Zonkwa, Kaduna, Nigeria.

Aduwak, a Scriptwriter and Production Assistant went to the Air Force Jos Military School before going to study Political Science at the University of Jos.

He is married to Raven Taylor.

Musician and media personality from Delta State, Efe Ejeba won the BBNaija Season 2 ‘See Gobbe’ edition with housemates like Bisola, Kemen, TBoss among others in participation.

The brand name changed to BBNaija after season 2 held in South Africa. Ejeba later earned himself a phrase in the house dubbed ‘Based on logistics.’

The 2018 Season 3 of the BBNaija edition ‘Double Wahala’ also held in South Africa with CeeC, Tobi, Alex, and Miracle, who emerged winner.

Miracle who is an Imo State native has always wanted to become a professional and commercial pilot, so he used proceeds from the show to further his studies abroad.

Mercy Eke aka Lambo is the official first female housemate to win the BBNaija season 4 2019 show after a battle long competition with other housemates including Tacha, Mike, Omashola and others.

Eke hails from Imo State and since leaving the house, she’s ventured into acting, business and even a reality show with her boyfriend and fellow participant in the BBN show Ike Onyeama.