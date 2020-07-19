By Abankula

Camilus Chima Ukah has been elected as president of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), the largest writers body in Africa.

Maik Ortserga (ANA Benue) was elected General Secretary.

The election was held on Saturday 18 July in Makurdi, Benue State at an emergency meeting of the association.





Also elected as national executive members were: Farida Mohammed – Vice-President (ANA Niger), Freeman Okoson – Asst. Secretary (ANA Oyo), Stella Touremi – Treasurer (ANA Bayelsa).

Others were: Chimankpa Ogbueri – Financial Secretary (ANA Rivers), Matthew Taiwo – Auditor (Kaduna), Wole Adedoyin – PRO South (Osun), Umar Kakamu Aliyu (ANA Nasarawa) – PRO North (ANA Nasarawa), Bentex Torlafia – Legal Adviser (ANA Nasarawa), Charles Iornumbe- Ex Officio 1 (ANA Benue), Odono Matthew – Ex Officio 2 (ANA Ebonyi).

Ukah and his team will steer the affairs of the association for the next two years.

In his acceptance speech, Uka promised to run an open door and inclusive administration.

He further solicited the unwavering support of all ANA members across the country to enable the new EXCO to succeed.

The election took place as directed by the ANA Board of Trustees and the National Advisory Council. Card carrying members of the association from twenty states took part in the poll.

Many ANA members joined the meeting on zoom among which are Prof Olu Obafemi, former ANA President, Dr. Wale Okediran( former President and member ANA Advisory Council ) , Prof Remi Raji ( Former ANA President) and Prof Akachi Ezeigbo.

ANA new president Camillus Chima Ukah describes himself as a contemporary Nigerian writer.

He was educated at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and has authored eleven creative literature books.

He also edited a five hundred and forty-nine page biography composed essentially of creative conversations.

He had scripted and produced two historical documentaries and two motion pictures.

In 2004 he received the ANA Imo Golden Pen Award; in 2006 he was honoured with the ELSA Award of Excellence for his role in mentoring young undergraduate Nigerian writers.

One of his novels, When the Wind Blows was, in 2008, long listed for the NLNG Nigeria Prize for Literature, and in 2012 his entry, Nkechi the Heroine, won the ANA/Lantern Prize.

He had served the Association of Nigerian Authors in various capacities at both the state and national levels; at the state level, as Financial Secretary, Secretary and Chairman (Imo State); at the national level as member ANA National Constitution Review Committee (2005), member ANA National Teen Authorship Committee (2011-2015), National Coordinator, ANA Teen Authorship Scheme (2015- ), National coordinator, A-BOOK-A-CHILD project (2016- ), Member ANA Land Committee (2016- ) and current ANA National Vice President.