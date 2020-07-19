By Adejoke Adeleye

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspected highway robbers at Alapako area, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The suspects: Uzefa Idris, Adamu Yakubu and Ayuba Buhari were arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Owode Egba Division that a Mazda bus had been forcefully stopped on the highway by a gang of armed robbers and that the occupants were being dispossessed of their belongings.

Upon the distress call, the DPO, SP Mathew Ediae quickly led his anti-robbery team to the scene and on sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels but were chased into the bush where three of them were apprehended.





The two victims of their operation, Oluwakemi Oyegade who was dispossessed of N545,000 and one itel phone as well as the driver, Zacheaus Olaniyi were rescued and taken to the station.

The two victims narrated how the hoodlums jumped on the road from the bush and forcefully stopped the vehicle consequent upon which they started beating them with matchete before dispossessing them of their valuables.

Recovered from the arrested ones are: the sum ofN99,700 and one itel phone.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-robbery Squads,SARS, for discreet investigation and prosecution.