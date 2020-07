Less than 10 hours to All Progressives Congress Governorship primary election in Ondo State, one of the leading aspirants, Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele has stepped down from the race.

Oyedele has also declared his support for the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

the indirect primary is slated for tomorrow, July 20th, at International Event Centre, Dome Akure.

Details later….