Australia’s pair skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya died at 20 on Friday, the International Skating Union (ISU) confirmed on Saturday.

“It is with profound sadness that the ISU learned of the sudden and unexpected passing of pair skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya in Moscow,” said the ISU.

“The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina’s passing,” said ISU President Jan Dijkema. “She was a talented pair skater and the figure skating community will miss her. We offer our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and teammates and mourn this tragic loss.”

According to the ISU, the Russian-born skater teamed up with Harley Windsor of Australia in 2016 and represented Australia. They won the World Junior title in 2017.





The two went on to make history as the first Australian skaters to win an ISU Championship title. They also claimed the ISU Junior Grand Prix Final title in 2017 and competed at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

But they announced the end of their skating career as a pair in early 2020.

“Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia. The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest In Peace Katia,” Windsor wrote in an Instagram post.

Xinhua/NAN