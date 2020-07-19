American Singer August Alsina is putting his own spin on the word “entanglement”.

August dropped the new song titled “entanglement” late Saturday night.

The song call attention to the term Jada Pinkett Smith used to describe her relationship with Alsina.

During a special edition of her “Red Table Talk” show, on Facebook July 10, Pinkett Smith told her husband, Will Smith that “I got into an entanglement with August.”





According to Pinkett Smith, they were “going through a very difficult time” and had broken up when she started a romantic relationship with the 27-year-old singer.

However, in the new song with rapper Rick Ross, Alsina said “The definition of entanglement is when you tangle in the sheets.”

In a recent interview with radio host Angela Yee, Alsina said he had been involved in a romantic relationship with Pinkett Smith, who has been married to Smith since 1997.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation,” Alsina said during the interview.

“Due to the transformation from their marriage to (a) life partnership that they have spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing.”