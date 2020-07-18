The wife and chauffeur of late former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Zakawanu Garuba, were kidnapped on their way for his burial today.

According to reports, they were kidnapped on the Lokoja-Okene highway.

They were said to be on their way to Auchi, Garuba’s hometown.

“Yes, I heard of a kidnap incident around Okene and, I have sent policemen to the area to ascertain the correct position of things”, Ayuba Ede the Kogi Police commissioner told The Nation.





“I do not know what exactly, so I cannot confirm what I don’t know. My men have gone their already,” he said.

Zakawanu Garba, 54, died in Abuja today of COVID-19 complications.

He was a lawyer and speaker of the Edo Assembly between 2007 and 2010.