Renowned Nigeria pastor, Chris Omashola was involved in a ghastly motor accident on Saturday in Warri Delta State.

Omashola, who is the founder of Zionwealth Church, Lekki, Lagos was said to have been involved in the accident around 3.00pm.

He was said to be driving alone in Toyota Camry when the accident occurred.

Omashola was reportedly rushed to Skyphon Medical Centre, Refinery Road, Warri.





The extent of the injuries sustained has not been ascertained.

Watch video here: