The United States’ coronavirus caseload is exploding out of control even as leaders of some of the worst-hit states argue and litigate over mandatory wearing of face masks to stem the spread.

Health authorities reported more than 77,600 new cases on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University database.

Worldometers.info tallied 74,987 cases and estimated the caseload at 3,771,101.

The number of patients hospitalised for the virus is now at its highest level since April 23, according to The COVID Tracking Project.





The death rate, which plummeted in May and June, has been rising since last week.

Florida, the new epicentre, posted more than 11,000 new cases and 128 deaths on Friday.

Coronavirus is also spreading to new parts of the country including Idaho, Tennessee and Mississippi.

But New York, the original US epicentre where more than 32,000 virus patients have died, moved to further ease its restrictions after bringing its outbreak under control.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that zoos and botanical gardens could open with limited capacity, as could baseball games, without spectators.