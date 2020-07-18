U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered flags on all federal buildings to be flown half-staff “as a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding public service” of Rep. John Lewis.

Lewis, a civil rights icon and 17-term congressman from Georgia, died Friday after a battle with stage 4 of pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

The order instructed military bases, naval ships, embassies, and federal offices around the world to lower their flags for the remainder of the day.





Earlier, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany had tweeted that Lewis “leaves an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten.”

“We hold his family in our prayers,” she added.