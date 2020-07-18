By Paul Iyoghojie

The Police at the Ikoyi Division, Ikoyi, Lagos have arrested the a Store Manager with the Droyers Construction Company, Oluwaseyi Ogunbiyi, 35, and charged him before a Lagos Magistrates’ for allegedly stealing his employer’s 40 bags of cements valued N85,000.

A Police source alleged that the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of Ikoyi Division, CSP Mustapha Tijani N’abba directed his men led by Inspector Tope Ijatuyi to arrest Ogunbiyi following a complaint by the management of Droyers Construction Company.

Ogunbiyi was charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on a three count charge of attempted stealing and stealing.





Police Counsel, Inspector Mawari Solomon told the Court in charge No F/12/2020 that the accused committed the offence in March and 16 June, 2020 at Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Solomon informed the Court that the accused, betrayed the trust reposed in him by his employer as its Store Manager and stole 40 bags of cements meant for construction in March, 2020.

He said nemesis, however, caught up with the accused on 16 June, 2020 when he attempted to steal 100 bags of the cements again and he was caught and handed over to the Police.

Solomon said the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 411, 21(1) and 287(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Court and Magistrate A.T Omoyele granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Omoyele adjourned the case till 3 August, 2020 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Police Station in compliance to the COVID-19 protocols directives till he perfected the bail conditions.