Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro and her ex husband Ubi Franklin celebrates the birthday of their son Jayden as he clocks 4.

The couple who got married in 2015 and had their son, later went their separate ways due to circumstances beyond their control.

Lilian wrote:





I’m glad you’ve learned how to always stay happy, love freely, give meaningful hugs, smile deeply from your soul and appreciate the good things of life, you shall continue to Florish son.

Thanks to everyone for the birthday wishes, posts, gifts and prayers. Jayden received them all with love and thanks. God bless you all.

My baby is no more a baby ooo.

Happy 4th birthday son.

Mummy loves you mercilessly. You are covered. 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍

If I had 10,000,0000 tongues it still won’t be enough.

Chukwu nna! Nara ekele. 🙏🖤🖤🖤

Jaydenis4

Ubi also wrote:

My life is completed just because of you. May you have a stunning day. Have a beautiful day son.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Ubi is a Nigerian music artist manager, Entrepreneur, and media personality. He has other kids with some women he got involved with.