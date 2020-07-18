Africa’s best Actress and movie producer Toyin Abraham is still nursing grudges against newly wedded and fellow actress Lizzy Anjorin.

While other acts have congratulated Lizzy for her wedding on Thursday, Toyin has ignored the event, refusing to send her good wishes.

In contrast Mercy Aigbe posted snapshots of the wedding on Instagram and greeted Alhaja Lizzy: “Big Congratulations Alhaja mi @lizzyanjorin_original May the lord bless the union”.

Lizzy acknowledged the message by replying on Mercy’s Mercilicious Instagram page: “ANUOLUWANIMORIGBA”, meaning she received God’s blessings.





Oluwasheyi Edun also shared video and photo shots from the event and wrote: “God bless ur home @lizzyanjorin_original thanks for always been there over the years”.

Other celebrities have also congratulated Lizzy. The roll call: Adunni Ade, Ronke Odusanya, Bukky Wright, Bimbo Oshin, Doris Simeon, Bobrisky, Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo, Eniola Badmus and many others.

Lizzy and Toyin had a public spat last year, with Lizzy calling Toyin “a lying bastard’. She accused Toyin of leaking false stories on her in the social media that she was arrested in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking.

The enmity came to public space when Lizzy refused to congratulate Toyin on the birth of her child with husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Lizzy explained that she refused to congratulate Toyin because she was a pretentious person unlike the loving sweetheart she portrays herself to be on social media.

Toyin threatened legal action and served Lizzy with a “cease and desist” letter.

The grudge match apparently continues.

Lizzy appears to encourage her well-wishers to congratulate her on the wedding, according to an Instagram video post:

She wrote: “For every finger that type CONGRATULATIONS on my new *😉😉*

You shall receive a shocking ORE OJIJI(Good luck or Windfall)”.

Check out her short video of the pre-wedding event: