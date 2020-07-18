By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced on Friday that the country’s COVID-19 cases have reached 35,454 after it confirmed 600 new infections.

The centre also recorded three new deaths, making total deaths reach 772 while 14,633 have so far recovered.

According to the NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in 20 states of the federation, with Lagos taking the lead as usual with 129 fresh infections, but lower than the156 cases it recorded on Wednesday.





Other States that recorded high figures are: FCT-118, Oyo-87, Kano-55, Benue-42, Enugu-35, Kwara-28, Imo-16, Ogun-13, Kaduna-12

Others are: Ondo-12, Delta-11, Edo-11, Plateau-8, Nasarawa-6, Ekiti-6, Niger-6, Borno-4, Abia-4 and Gombe-3.

