By Taiwo Okanlawon

Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is currently trending on Twitter after featuring social media sensation Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni in a skit.

This is coming days after the comedian alongside ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Seyi Awolowo met the revered monarch also known as Arole Odua at his Palace.





In the new skit, the monarch was seen advising the comedian to desist from using the phrase that oppositing the culture of prostrating or kneeling for elders.

Many Nigerians who are impre with the king’s humility took to social media to praise him for the kind gesture.

See king, the Ooni of Ife (kabiyesi) dey feature for skit, tell some unknown people with small change to help you push your brand they will start forming shit. Dey overrate themselves.🤪 HUMILITY is a virtue even in wealth. — TeniWealth. (@cute_yossy) July 18, 2020

