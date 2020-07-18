By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and dancer, Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as May D, has joined Davido Music World Wide, DMW label.

May D, who parted ways with PSquare and Jude Okoye in 2012, made this known on his Instagram page on Saturday.

He wrote, “My New Family, I’m So Excited ! PROBLEM #DMW #30BG #CONFAMENT 🚨🚨.”





This move is coming after the singer dropped his six-track Extended Playlist (EP), High With You under his self-owned record label, Confam Entertainment.

Prior to his announcement, May D who has been hanging out with 30 Billion Gang for a while already has unreleased song with OBO titled, ‘Problem’.

May D rose to stardom in the same year he got signed to Square records label 2011 after he released his first single “SoundTrack” under Square records.