The Lagos State Government has reiterated the need for the support of the people as it signalled the commencement of Ogudu-Alapere Link Road and Otunba Toyin Abass Street, Ogudu with Stakeholders’ Engagement on Friday.

The two major roads which are in Kosofe Local Government Area add to the number of road construction being embarked upon by the State Government within the same Local Government Area.

Just three weeks ago, the government engaged stakeholders for the commencement of three other road projects in Kosofe Local Government Area namely, Demurin, Church and Agidi Streets to by-pass the Ketu/Mile12-Ikorodu road and enhance interconnectivity within the area.

The Ogudu-Alapere Link Road will provide relief to motorists who are usually stuck in the gridlock at Ogudu bus stop along the 3rd Axial Road and the Ogudu Roundabout end of the Ojota-Ogudu Road, while the construction of Otunba Toyin Abass Street will complement the proposed link road and improve the flow of traffic at Ogudu roundabout and its surroundings.





Speaking at the stakeholders’ engagement in Alausa, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako said that the massive road projects going on across the State indicated the giant strides of the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu towards the fulfillment of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of government, especially the Transportation and Traffic Management pillar.

Speaking through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Ganiyu Ayuba, the commissioner stated that the essence of the interactive exchange, in line with the inclusive governance drive of the Administration, was to obtain mutual understanding of the people for the smooth take-off of the project.

He added that government was determined to make life easier and more meaningful for the people by encouraging the development of all parts of the State.

Salako further said that the people stood to reap the maximum benefits of the impending boost in investment opportunities and attendant gains such as employment and social wellbeing.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye explained that the link road had been identified as critical to connectivity in the area and that its execution was indicative of that realisation.

She said that the state government was investing in the provision of durable road infrastructure across the State to fasttrack the delivery of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

Member of the House of Assembly representing the area, Sanni Ganiu Okanlawon thanked Sanwo-Olu for the interest of his administration in the development of Kosofe Local Government and other areas of Lagos State and urged that more roads in the area be earmarked for construction.

His views were echoed by the Chairman of Kosofe Local Government, Folabi Sofola who said that the people of Kosofe were grateful for the projects.

The representative of Olojota of Ojota, Otunba Akintola Balogun said members of the community were appreciative of the state government for the important road projects.