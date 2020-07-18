Kwara State recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases as at Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 535, with 187 discharged and 14 deaths.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and spokesman for the state Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Saturday.

“With this, the state now has a total of 535 confirmed cases, out of which 334 are active and 187 have recovered and discharged with 14 deaths,’’ he stated.

He urged residents to stay safe and follow all the COVID-19 protocols as the spread of the infection remains high across the country.



