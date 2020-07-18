By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian music producer, Chris Alvin Sunday, popularly known as Krizbeatz has released his sophomore and star-studded album titled ‘African Time’.

The new project offers his 14-track songs that tap influences from several parts on the continent to paint an artistic of the African experience in its totality.

The Afro-pop album is a get-together of African music stars featuring Diamond Platnumz, Vanessa Mdee, Nandy, Ray Vanny, Mr Eazi, Reekado Banks, Teni, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Samini, Ceeboi, Faze, Timaya, Skales, Phyno, Obesere, Skuki, Falz and Fuse ODG.





Krizbeatz, with this project, is attempting a body of work that reconciles the tensions of African unity and the erasure of homogeneity.

Guadian NG describes the tone of the album as a task of understanding Africa’s modern identity, not as a single entity but as the sum of so many parts that have eclectic differences.

Since cracking into the mainstream with his production of 2016’s dance anthem “Pana,” the beatmaker has concentrated his effort on synchronizing dance music with traditional African elements.

He is set to bring his work to full fruition with this album which has Oyin Ameen as the executive producer.

Krizbeatz offers an eponymous lead single featuring Teni.

Stream African Time Here.